1irstGold (1GOLD) One Day Volume Tops $11,182.00

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 29th. One 1irstGold coin can now be bought for about $61.96 or 0.00317710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstGold has a total market cap of $5.01 million and $11,182.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005126 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,500.80 or 0.99993694 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006673 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00057803 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00064996 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00081034 BTC.

1irstGold Profile

1irstGold (CRYPTO:1GOLD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,886 coins. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1irstGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar. The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “1GOLD” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

