1World (1WO) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

1World (1WO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 29th. 1World has a market cap of $2.47 million and $6,207.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1World coin can now be purchased for $0.0664 or 0.00000346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1World has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010958 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1World’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1World

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars.

