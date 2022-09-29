219 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Acquired by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 51.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 93.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

Clorox Trading Up 0.5 %

Clorox Dividend Announcement

CLX opened at $136.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.