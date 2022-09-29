2,426 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Purchased by Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $86.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

