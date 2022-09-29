256 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TKG Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock opened at $107.52 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $104.41 and a twelve month high of $139.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.81 and a 200-day moving average of $119.43.

