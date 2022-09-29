2crazyNFT Tops 24-Hour Volume of $106,142.00 (2CRZ)

2crazyNFT (2CRZ) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. Over the last week, 2crazyNFT has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One 2crazyNFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. 2crazyNFT has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $106,142.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 2crazyNFT

2crazyNFT was first traded on June 24th, 2021. 2crazyNFT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official website is www.2crazynft.com. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive and its Facebook page is accessible here.

2crazyNFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “2crazyNFT brings the opportunity to play with or against the users' favourite players in gaming and eSports with its 2Crazy NFT platform.”

