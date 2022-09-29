2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) Trading Up 2.5%

2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE – Get Rating) was up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.11 and last traded at $28.11. Approximately 5,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

