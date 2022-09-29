3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $299.50

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 299.50 ($3.62) and last traded at GBX 303.76 ($3.67), with a volume of 494235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308 ($3.72).

3i Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The company has a market cap of £2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 646.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 335.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 342.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3i Infrastructure news, insider Wendy Dorman bought 6,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 315 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £19,993.05 ($24,157.87).

3i Infrastructure Company Profile

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

