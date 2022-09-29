4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

4imprint Group Price Performance

Shares of FRRFF stock opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average is $40.27. 4imprint Group has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $41.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 4,800 ($58.00) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

Featured Articles

