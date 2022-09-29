88mph Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $95,618.00 (MPH)

88mph (MPH) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $982,546.90 and approximately $95,618.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 88mph has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. One 88mph coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.11 or 0.00010891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,394.46 or 1.00022321 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004791 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006649 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003562 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00058153 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010315 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005620 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00065604 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00084399 BTC.
88mph Profile
MPH is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app.
88mph Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
