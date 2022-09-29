AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Up 419.4% in September

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,200 shares, a growth of 419.4% from the August 31st total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 658,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

AACAY stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04. AAC Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $683.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.22 million. AAC Technologies had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 5.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that AAC Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

