Aave (AAVE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $124.07 Million

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. Aave has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and $124.07 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aave has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Aave coin can currently be bought for approximately $75.92 or 0.00390611 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aave Coin Profile

Aave was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,984,735 coins. The official website for Aave is aave.com. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

