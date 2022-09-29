AB SKF (publ) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of AB SKF (publ) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AB SKF (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AB SKF (publ)’s FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter.

AB SKF (publ) Trading Up 6.0 %

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SKFRY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 196 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 130 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.