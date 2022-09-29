Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $98.33

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $98.33 and last traded at $98.50, with a volume of 186066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.84.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $172.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.19.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

