Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 74,089 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 15.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.0% in the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,682 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $98.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $97.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $172.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

