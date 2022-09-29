AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Boosted by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9,970.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,853 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in AbbVie by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 237,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,155,000 after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $144.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.39 and a 200-day moving average of $149.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

