Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 111,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 824,561 shares.The stock last traded at $17.98 and had previously closed at $17.66.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 300.3% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 27,645 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2,106.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 36,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

