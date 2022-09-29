Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.88.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.
Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 4.4 %
NASDAQ ACHC opened at $80.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.51 and a 200 day moving average of $73.82. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Insider Transactions at Acadia Healthcare
In other news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,092,359.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $997,517.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,835.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,568 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.
About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.
