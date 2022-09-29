Access Financial Services Inc. Acquires 3,279 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $33,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 445.4% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,453,000.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $41.34 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

