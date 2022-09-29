ACENT Price Reaches $0.0154 on Major Exchanges (ACE)

ACENT (ACE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One ACENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ACENT has a market capitalization of $30.86 million and $3.20 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ACENT has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010971 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACENT Profile

ACENT was first traded on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ACENT is acent.tech.

ACENT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

