Acute Angle Cloud Market Cap Reaches $2.26 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,414.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00276694 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00141798 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.91 or 0.00761836 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.25 or 0.00598412 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Double-A Chain is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. Telegram | Github | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

