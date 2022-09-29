Adam Blitzer Sells 6,861 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,763,761.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Datadog Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $89.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,984.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.32. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.12 and a 1-year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $545,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Datadog by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 409.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 24,731 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Datadog by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,422,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,520,000 after purchasing an additional 91,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Datadog by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 172,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 108,734 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.36.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

