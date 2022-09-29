Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) versus Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Critical Contrast

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) and Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Oyster Point Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics -1,500.43% -93.64% -43.17% Oyster Point Pharma -493.39% -207.45% -85.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oyster Point Pharma has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Oyster Point Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Oyster Point Pharma 0 1 2 0 2.67

Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 160.87%. Oyster Point Pharma has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 221.03%. Given Oyster Point Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oyster Point Pharma is more favorable than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Oyster Point Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics $6.15 million 30.55 -$158.09 million ($1.12) -1.03 Oyster Point Pharma $24.54 million 6.81 -$100.66 million ($5.96) -1.05

Oyster Point Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Adaptimmune Therapeutics. Oyster Point Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adaptimmune Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oyster Point Pharma beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is developing ADP-A2M4 that is in phase II clinical trials with SPEARHEAD-1 for synovial sarcoma and myxoid round cell liposarcoma indications (MRCLS); in phase II clinical trials with SPEARHEAD-2 for patients with head and neck cancer; and in phase I clinical trials for urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, non-small cell lung, esophageal and gastric, synovial sarcoma, and MRCLS cancers. The company is also developing ADP-A2AFP, which is in phase I clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; and ADP-A2M4CD8, which is in phase I clinical trial for SPEAR T-cells focusing on treating patients with lung, gastroesophageal, head and neck, ovarian, and bladder cancers. It has a collaboration and license agreement with GSK; third party collaborations with Noile-Immune Biotech Inc., Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc., and National Center for Cancer Immune Therapy in Denmark; strategic alliance agreement with the MD Anderson Cancer Center; and co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc also has a strategic collaboration and license agreement with Genentech, Inc. and F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd to develop personalized allogeneic T-cell therapies utilizing aß T-cell receptors. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About Oyster Point Pharma

(Get Rating)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing TYRVAYA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of for neurotrophic keratopathy. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.