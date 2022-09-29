Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,000 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the August 31st total of 335,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 729,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adial Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

Adial Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adial Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts predict that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADIL. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $43,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.