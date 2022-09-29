adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €170.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €170.00 ($173.47) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADS. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($188.78) target price on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €190.00 ($193.88) target price on adidas in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on adidas in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC set a €200.00 ($204.08) target price on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €130.24 ($132.90) on Tuesday. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($205.11). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €156.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €176.21.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

