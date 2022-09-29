Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $275.07

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $275.07 and last traded at $275.50, with a volume of 149086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

Adobe Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.35.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 690,092 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,631 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Adobe by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

