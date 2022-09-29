Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $275.07

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $275.07 and last traded at $275.50, with a volume of 149086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.96.
ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.35.
In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 690,092 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,631 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Adobe by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
