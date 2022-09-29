Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $275.07

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $275.07 and last traded at $275.50, with a volume of 149086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $276.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $381.47 and its 200-day moving average is $399.35. The firm has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $57,922,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Adobe by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,157,000 after buying an additional 126,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.