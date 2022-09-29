Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion.

Adobe Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $281.40 on Thursday. Adobe has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays lowered shares of Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Adobe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $427.11.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 1,583 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $653,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

