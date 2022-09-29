Adshares Hits Market Capitalization of $78.87 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Adshares has a total market cap of $78.87 million and $1.19 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.03 or 0.00010450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00012505 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007328 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000669 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000225 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012480 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000251 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 30,825,334 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

