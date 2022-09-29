Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE AAP opened at $163.32 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $244.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 69.61%.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,546,000 after acquiring an additional 119,664 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

