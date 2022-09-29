AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Stake Trimmed by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,659,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 59.68% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF worth $50,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 346.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,626,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 106,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:DWAW opened at $28.75 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81.

