Aergo Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.19 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last seven days, Aergo has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One Aergo coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aergo has a total market capitalization of $63.35 million and $10.19 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aergo

Aergo was first traded on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io. The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO is an open-source hybrid blockchain platform for business. AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

