Aeron Achieves Market Cap of $26.48 Million (ARNX)

Aeron (ARNX) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, Aeron has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $26.48 million and approximately $36,104.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeron Profile

Aeron was first traded on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 2,008,163,410 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero.

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved.Aeron is performing its token upgrade.”

