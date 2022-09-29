AFEN Blockchain Price Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (AFEN)

AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, AFEN Blockchain has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One AFEN Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AFEN Blockchain has a total market cap of $178,517.00 and $35.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AFEN Blockchain Coin Profile

AFEN Blockchain’s launch date was April 6th, 2021. AFEN Blockchain’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins. The official website for AFEN Blockchain is afengroup.com. AFEN Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @afenblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AFEN Blockchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AFEN has the objective of combining blockchain’s immutable data structure and the backing of government bodies to provide legitimacy to products. This brand aims to legitimate and the promotion of African culture. Real-Estate NFT’s paired with Government backing would be at the forefront of innovation as the buyer will be able to trust the legitimacy of their ownership.The $Afen token serves three distinct purposes: NFT marketplace, staking, educational and cashback.”

