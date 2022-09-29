Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, an increase of 71.7% from the August 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Agfa-Gevaert Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AFGVF opened at 4.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 4.29. Agfa-Gevaert has a 52 week low of 3.55 and a 52 week high of 4.29.

Agfa-Gevaert Company Profile

Agfa-Gevaert NV develops, produces, and distributes various analog and digital imaging systems, and IT solutions worldwide. The company's Offset Solutions segment provides commercial, newspaper, and packaging printers; integrated prepress and printing solutions, including computer-to-plate systems using digital offset printing plates, pressroom supplies, and software for workflow optimization, color management, screening, and print standardization; and security printing software solutions.

