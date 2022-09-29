Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, an increase of 71.7% from the August 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Agfa-Gevaert Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AFGVF opened at 4.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 4.29. Agfa-Gevaert has a 52 week low of 3.55 and a 52 week high of 4.29.
Agfa-Gevaert Company Profile
