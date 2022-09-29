Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Short Interest Update

Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a growth of 1,033.3% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Agile Growth Price Performance

Shares of AGGRU opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Agile Growth has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

Get Agile Growth alerts:

Institutional Trading of Agile Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth $1,537,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $914,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $1,556,000.

About Agile Growth

Agile Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire businesses in the technology industry, including infrastructure, and horizontal and vertical enterprise application software; healthcare IT; financial technology; robotics/automation; and education technology, as well as additional software and technology segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.