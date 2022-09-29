AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.0% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 39,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 17.5% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 27,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 53.3% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 18,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.22 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.07.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -75.39%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

