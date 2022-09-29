AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Short Interest Down 48.0% in September

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the August 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGNC Investment stock. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $19.56 on Thursday. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

About AGNC Investment

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a $0.3828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%.

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.