Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Short Interest Up 377.0% in September

Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,700 shares, a growth of 377.0% from the August 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 798,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Agra Ventures Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AGFAF opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. Agra Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.90.

Get Agra Ventures alerts:

About Agra Ventures

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Agra Ventures Ltd. operates in the cannabis industry in Canada and Germany. The company engages in the cultivation, distribution, and marketing of high-quality cannabis and cannabis-infused products. It manufactures, processes, and distributes soft gels, tinctures, distillates, and THC oils, as well as edibles, cosmetics, beverages, CBD performance, and pet products.

Receive News & Ratings for Agra Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agra Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.