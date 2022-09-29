Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Short Interest Up 377.0% in September

Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,700 shares, a growth of 377.0% from the August 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 798,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Agra Ventures Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AGFAF opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. Agra Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.90.
About Agra Ventures
