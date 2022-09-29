Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Short Interest Update

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,820,400 shares, a growth of 72.3% from the August 31st total of 6,278,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 225.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada Price Performance

ACDVF opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.06. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51.

About Air Canada

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.88). Air Canada had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 828.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.