Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 69,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 4,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 124,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $234.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.23 and a 200-day moving average of $244.68. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

