Akash Network (AKT) Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last Week

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $51.78 million and approximately $585,086.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00088695 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00065650 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00031350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00018339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007845 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network (CRYPTO:AKT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2020. Akash Network’s total supply is 200,689,636 coins and its circulating supply is 171,786,254 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Akash Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud.”

