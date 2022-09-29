Akita Inu Self Reported Market Cap Tops $12.52 Million (AKITA)

Akita Inu (AKITA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, Akita Inu has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. Akita Inu has a market capitalization of $12.52 million and approximately $353,749.00 worth of Akita Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akita Inu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010959 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akita Inu’s launch date was February 27th, 2021. Akita Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Akita Inu is www.akitatoken.net. Akita Inu’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AKITA is an experiment in decentralized community-driven. No founders, no team tokens.AKITA (Akita Inu) is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain.Originally a meme token without a team nor a project, acting as Doge's and Shiba Inu's smaller brother, it now has a strong community of 45,000+ holders, a dedicated team known as Polarfox Labs, and many moderators to help federate the community.The goal of the team is to convert this coin from a meme token to a real, useful token with various use cases.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akita Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akita Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akita Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

