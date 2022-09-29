Akropolis (AKRO) Price Hits $0.0038 on Exchanges

Akropolis (AKRO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $18.90 million and $20.16 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis’ genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements. Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Akropolis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

