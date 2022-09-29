Alchemist Tops 1-Day Volume of $140,309.00 (MIST)

Alchemist (MIST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Alchemist coin can currently be bought for about $2.10 or 0.00010776 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Alchemist has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. Alchemist has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $140,309.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemist alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005126 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,500.80 or 0.99993694 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006673 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00057803 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00064996 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00081034 BTC.

About Alchemist

Alchemist (MIST) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2021. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 coins. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alchemist

According to CryptoCompare, “Mist is an open-world, Action Role Playing Game with a dynamic combat style that is unique in the world of MMOs. Collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore infinite immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG. You can collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG built on the Mist NFT Framework.The game universe connects to the MIST native token as the in-game currency, allowing you to farm and stake tokens to earn in- and out- of game rewards. Telegram | Discord | YouTube | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.