Alchemix (ALCX) Price Tops $21.08

Alchemix (ALCX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Alchemix coin can now be bought for $21.08 or 0.00108296 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Alchemix has a market cap of $36.69 million and $2.95 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix’s launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,740,429 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemix is alchemix.fi.

Alchemix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

