Algorand Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and $516.03 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00088338 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00065005 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00031189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018254 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000278 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,272,675,930 coins and its circulating supply is 6,931,158,229 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

