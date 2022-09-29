Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Decreased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $80.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $214.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $182.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.02.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

