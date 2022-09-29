AlinX Price Hits $0.0006 (ALIX)

AlinX (ALIX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, AlinX has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AlinX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AlinX has a market cap of $282,818.00 and $1.98 million worth of AlinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AlinX Coin Profile

AlinX launched on August 15th, 2021. AlinX’s total supply is 489,999,941 coins. AlinX’s official website is alinx.io. AlinX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AlinX

According to CryptoCompare, “AlinX.io is a play and earn platform built by incorporating NFT into games on the BSC ecosystem. Here players can find a lot of games with various genres to get entertainment in their spare time and most especially, be able to earn an extra part of their income by owning themselves with high-value NFTs. Besides, with the Heroes Training (NFT Farming) feature, players will get passive income from the NFTs that players own without having to sell them.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AlinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AlinX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AlinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

