Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives $168.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.60.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGT. Barclays cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.
Allegiant Travel Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $78.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $74.24 and a 12-month high of $206.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel
In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,896 shares of company stock worth $521,593. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after acquiring an additional 915,511 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 27.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,282,000 after buying an additional 105,120 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,690,000 after purchasing an additional 81,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after buying an additional 69,113 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
