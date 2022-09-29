Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives $168.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGT. Barclays cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $78.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $74.24 and a 12-month high of $206.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $629.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,896 shares of company stock worth $521,593. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after acquiring an additional 915,511 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 27.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,282,000 after buying an additional 105,120 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,690,000 after purchasing an additional 81,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after buying an additional 69,113 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

